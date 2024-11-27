Odumodublvck Warns Fans Not To Pit Him Against Davido, Wizkid

Share

Popular Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has warned his fans to desist from getting him involved in the ongoing feud between Davido and Wizkid.

In a post via his X page, the singer appreciated both artists for their contribution to his career, stating that he would never betray the trust or support of either artist, urging fans to stop trying to pit him against them.

He recalled how Wizkid had posted his song “Declan Rice” while he was recovering in the hospital, which profoundly changed his life and that of his family.

He also praised Davido for the many favours he has received from him.

He wrote, “Abeg, make una leave me. I was on my sickbed in Abuja, I almost lost my life. Only to wake up and see that Wizkid posted Declan Rice. It was the beginning of something new for me and my family.

“I cannot put into words how I felt. I have never been the one to bite the hand that feeds me, and I will never be that person. Never. #Morayo

“Moving on to those that are trying to put me against David, I have lost count of how many favors and how many things he has done for not just me but for my entire family and my gang. And he is still doing more than I can even use my mouth to explain. You people will not succeed.”

