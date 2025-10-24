Odumodublvck: The Story Behind My Red Cap

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, has revealed why he always puts on a signature red cap. In a recent interview, the ‘Declan Rice’ hitmaker said the cap holds deep cultural and symbolic meaning tied to his roots.

He also likened the music industry to a “battleground”, adding that warriors in his culture wear such caps when going to war. “This cap is a war cap. In my tribe in Nigeria, when they want to go and fight a war against another clan, the warriors, all of them, will wear this.

So if I enter the music industry, which is a battleground, put two and two together,” he said. Born Tochukwu Ojogwu, Odumodublvck is known for his unique stage performance and genre-mix style.

In 2022, he signed a record deal with NATIVE Records, in partnership with Def Jam Recordings. In the same year, he put out his first single titled ‘Picanto’ featuring ECko Miles and Zlatan. The rapper also released ‘Declan Rice’ – a chart-topping single named after the English footballer.

He has earned a plethora of nominations and awards for his craft. He recently put out his debut studio album titled ‘Industry Machine’. In a recent interview with ABC News, Odumodublvck revealed that his upbringing in the FCT, Abuja, was instrumental in shaping his unique rap style.