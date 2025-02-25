New Telegraph

February 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Odumodublvck Survived Auto…

Odumodublvck Survived Auto Crash

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, on Tuesday, disclosed that he has been hospitalized following his involvement in a car accident.

Taking to his verified X handle, the rapper shared pictures of himself in the hospital and at the accident scene.

Odumodublvck, also known as Industry Machine was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle as most of their car’s frontal button was seen looking mangled.

READ ALSO

Thankfully, the singer survived the crash but landed in a hospital with minor injuries.

Announcing the development, he aid, “Survived. The machine must arrive in one piece. It is a must. The machine is coming.”

His fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

June 12: Kalu Charges IBB To Name Conspirators
Share
Copy Link
×