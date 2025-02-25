Odumodublvck Survived Auto Crash

Share

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, on Tuesday, disclosed that he has been hospitalized following his involvement in a car accident.

Taking to his verified X handle, the rapper shared pictures of himself in the hospital and at the accident scene.

Odumodublvck, also known as Industry Machine was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle as most of their car’s frontal button was seen looking mangled.

Thankfully, the singer survived the crash but landed in a hospital with minor injuries.

Announcing the development, he aid, “Survived. The machine must arrive in one piece. It is a must. The machine is coming.”

His fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery

