Share

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has sparked reactions on social media after he unveils his children for the first time,

Taking to his X page, the rapper shared a clip showcasing a memorable time with his children.

According to him, he chooses to shield his children from the world rather than shielding the world from his children.

He said, “I DID NOT HIDE MY KIDS FROM THE WORLD.I HID THE WORLD FROM MY KIDS❤️✌”.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

Shine Sugar remarked, “Nice one big Kala and even if you show the world to your kids they are already secured”.

Brown queried, “I hope they don’t listen to ur music. They’re lyrically bad for kids”.

Junior wrote, “More respect to you champ.I love your maturity ❤️❤️”.

Primo added, “Big Kala did this one ooo.Thank God say ur wife or girlfriend bin withstand the KALA u bin comod for ur Trouser plug on her Jeri jeri”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

