Odumodublvck Reveals Amount Tems Charges To Feature In Song

Nigerian singer, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has revealed the enormous amount his colleague, Tems charges to get one verse of a song from her.
The fast-rising singer made this revelation on his verified X page when a fan asked him if he was going to feature her on the Deluxe edition of his album, Eziokwu.
He responded by declining that the amount he would need to get a verse from her was beyond his current capacity.
READ ALSO:
- Odumodublvck List Top 5 Nigerian Rappers Of All Time.
- Odumodublvck Excited As Arsenal Unveil Declan Rice Using His Hit Song.
- Why Nigerians Don’t Value Hip-Hop – Odumodublvck.
He said, “1 VERSE FROM TEMS NA 500k USD. EVEN HUSHPUPPI LEG GO FIRST TO SHAKE BEFORE E TREMBLE”
Many Netizens are left shocked by this outrageous amount as the Naira equivalent is over Four hundred Million.
Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba. Click here
Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba. Click here
Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba. Click here
On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here
See the post below:
See some reactions to the post:
@191Introvert said: “If I pay tems 500k$ for a verse Omoh she go need tattoo the song for body oooo cuz wtf”
@TheTifeFab_ wrote: “If I pay $500k and I no win Grammy with 3 BET awards and 10 Headies, we go get big problem oo”
@UGOOTWEETS added: “This is Cap. Tems is not worth 500k USD for a verse. That’s outrageous”
@ManUTDblood asked: “Wait, if I pay her $500k, she go follow me go house after we sing finish?”