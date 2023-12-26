Odumodublvck Recounts Performing For A Bottle Of Beer

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has recounted how he once received a bottle of beer as a reward for his performance at a show.

Speaking in the latest episode of Zero Condition Podcast, co-hosted by Motolani and Melody, Odumodublvck speaks on his struggles, saying this happened in 2017 during the early stages of his career.

He further disclosed that even in 2018, while making strides in the music scene, he continued to perform at events wearing “Okrika” clothing.

He said, “I once was performed for a bottle of Hero beer. Me and Reeplay went to the show. We went in his black Amera car. He sold the car for N120,000. The car knocked on the road. When he came back, the car was bashed so we sold it for scrap.

“The bottles of beer that were given to us weren’t even the planned payment. The owner gave it to us out of his generosity and also because he said our performance was great. This happened in 2017.”

It would be recalled that Odumodublvck gained widespread recognition earlier this year when his hit song ‘Declan Rice’ became a viral sensation on social media.

In a notable turn of events, Arsenal utilized his song ‘Declan Rice’ in July to announce their record signing, Declan Rice, who made a significant move to the club from West Ham for a substantial fee of £105 million.