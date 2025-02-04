Odumodublvck Reveals Why He’s A Covenant Child

Share

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has claimed that he’s a covenant child, noting that his birth was miraculous as he is an only child.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast, Odumodublvck revealed that his mother gave birth to him when she was almost 40.

During the interview, Odumodublvck also boasted that he’s one of the most confident artists in the history of music.

“I am the only child of my mom. She gave birth to me when she was 39. I’m a covenant child. That’s what people don’t understand.

“I don’t just come out and say things. They are not fallacies. I grew up in the church. That’s the foundation of my music.

“I am one of the most confident artists in the history of music… I am just a vessel,” he said.

