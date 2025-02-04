New Telegraph

February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Odumodublvck Reveals Why…

Odumodublvck Reveals Why He’s A Covenant Child

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has claimed that he’s a covenant child, noting that his birth was miraculous as he is an only child.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast, Odumodublvck revealed that his mother gave birth to him when she was almost 40.

During the interview, Odumodublvck also boasted that he’s one of the most confident artists in the history of music.

READ ALSO

“I am the only child of my mom. She gave birth to me when she was 39. I’m a covenant child. That’s what people don’t understand.

“I don’t just come out and say things. They are not fallacies. I grew up in the church. That’s the foundation of my music.

“I am one of the most confident artists in the history of music… I am just a vessel,” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

IPAC Seeks Collaboration With Benue NUJ
Read Next

Kaduna Electric Did Not Disengage 900 Staff – Management
Share
Copy Link
×