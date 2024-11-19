Odumodublvck Reacts To Critics Over Absence From Wizkid’s New Album

Share

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck has addressed criticism over his exclusion from Wizkid’s forthcoming album, Morayo.

New Telegraph recalls that Wizkid had recently taken to Instagram to share snippets from “Morayo”, unveiling the featured artists on the highly anticipated track.

However, amidst the controversy surrounding the snippet, netizens have laid more emphasis on Odumodublvck’s surprising absence, despite his earlier assurances to fans, prompting social media backlash.

Following the heavy criticism, Odumodublvck on Tuesday addressed critics, revealing that he is unfazed by criticism, stressing that they are “Dead” to it.

The rapper noted that despite the backlash, his critics will still admire him.

He said, ”Today, all my enemies don die. When tracklist drop, una go love me by force”.

