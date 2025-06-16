Odumodublvck Reacts To Benue Killings

Share

Popular Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has reacted to the recent massacre by suspected herdsmen militia in Yelewata in Benue State, where over 100 people were reportedly killed.

Expressing sadness over the incident, the rapper particularly fumed over reports that a woman lost her five children in the attack.

Taking to his X handle on Monday morning, Odumodublvck described the ongoing killings in parts of Benue State as “insane.”

He wrote, “What’s happening in Benue is insane. Ahn ahn. A woman lost her five kids. Na film?”

