Odumodublvck Plans Exit After Crew’s Breakthrough

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck has revealed plans to step away from the music industry once every member of his hip-hop collective, Anti World Gangstars, attains mainstream success.

The rapper made this known via his official X handle, where he wrote:

“Once all my n*ggas make it in music, I’m out.”

Anti World Gangstars is a six-member collective comprising five rappers: Odumodublvck, Agunna, Fatboy E, Reeplay, and Shagba and their producer/engineer, Cross.

The group has been described as one of the most promising underground hip-hop movements in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Among the group, Odumodublvck is the most commercially successful member, having shot to national fame with his 2023 breakout single, “Declan Rice.”

The hit track not only earned him massive airplay but also opened doors for collaborations with local and international stars, including Davido, Skepta, and Stormzy.

In a recent interview, Odumodublvck described “Declan Rice” as the “most impactful Nigerian hip-hop song ever,” citing its cultural reach and influence on the genre’s resurgence in mainstream music.

Despite Odumodublvck’s rising profile and efforts to spotlight the collective, the other members of Anti World Gangstars remain relatively unknown to mainstream audiences. However, the rapper remains committed to using his platform to support his peers, a sentiment echoed in several interviews and social media posts.

Odumodublvck has been active in the Nigerian music scene for about three years and is widely recognized for blending hip-hop with alté and street-influenced sounds. His style, lyrical depth, and fashion-forward persona have made him a standout figure in the new wave of Nigerian hip-hop.

As anticipation builds around the rise of the rest of Anti World Gangstars, fans are now watching to see if Odumodublvck will follow through on his vow and who among his crew will be the next to break out.