Odumodublvck Names His Godfathers In Music Industry

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has taken to his social media page to announced the name of his godfathers in the music industry.

The music star who spoke on Thursday announced that YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, also known as Olamide, and Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy, are his godfathers.

He, however, boasted that no one could oppress him with the duo by his side.

He wrote, “Baddo (Olamide) and Don Jazzy na my musical godfathers. Nobody fit oppress me.”

New Telegraph recalls that in 2024, Odumodublvck revealed that Olamide put him on his first private jet experience.

He has also previously revealed that Don Jazzy assisted him financially at a point in his career.

