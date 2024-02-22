Odumodublvck: My Father Died Because We Couldn’t Afford Hospital Bed Space

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has recounted how he lost his father because his family couldn’t afford a hospital bed space of N70,000.

Recounting his days as a struggling artist, Odumodublvck said his family was poor then and had to take his dad home to die, adding that his rough experience is the reason he strongly believed no artist paved the way for his musical success.

He made this remark while reacting to legendary Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem’s podcast over claims that he paved the way for Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and other current generations of Nigerian artists.

Taking to his X page on Wednesday, the rapper acknowledged the fact that he was inspired by other rappers but no artist paved the way for him.

Odumodublvck wrote; “When my father died my family was poor. We could not pay for hospital bed space of 70k (N70,000). We had to take him home.

“Coming to tell me about paving the way for me? That’s God, brother. No use your ego counter reason my reality, bros.

“I agree say you inspire me. But bros, you pave the way for nobody. Nobody!

“I hate when n*ggas try to play God.”