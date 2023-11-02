Odumodublvck List Top 5 Nigerian Rappers Of All Time

Fast-rising rapper, Tochuckwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck has listed the names of the top 5 Nigerian rappers of all time.

While speaking in an interview with Beat 99.9FM, the host asked the rapper to list the top Nigerian rappers.

Topping his list is MI Abaga, and closely followed is Mode Nine with Jesse Jagz, Vector and Naeto C completing the list.

Speaking on why MI Abaga’s rap comes first in his list, Odumodublvck claimed that MI’s rap music can be melodic.

Odumodublvck also performed a few of the aforementioned rap’ hit songs.

To bolster his point, Odumodublvck stated that Mode Nine made a significant contribution to the music industry.

When asked why Mode Nine wasn’t his first choice, the rapper noted that he could not accomplish the cultural achievements made by MI.

He further disclosed that Naeto C could have been in second place but he took a break from music.

He added that he picked Vector because he respects the artist very much.

