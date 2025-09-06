Odumodublvck Ignites Abuja Estate With Karaoke Surprise

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has once again set social media abuzz after pulling off a surprise karaoke session at his residential estate in Abuja.

The unexpected appearance quickly went viral on X as excited fans captured and shared videos of the rapper delivering an electrifying performance in the relaxed, community-style setting.

Odumodublvck, known for his bold stage presence and street-influenced sound, turned what seemed like an ordinary evening into a mini-concert, leaving residents of the estate thrilled and chanting along to his lyrics.

Clips from the event show the rapper blending seamlessly with the crowd, laughing, vibing, and handing the microphone to fans who eagerly joined him in the karaoke experience.

The moment has since trended nationwide, with many Nigerians praising Odumodublvck for staying connected to his grassroots supporters while still maintaining his fast-rising superstar status.

The rapper’s surprise outing comes as he continues to dominate conversations around the new wave of Nigerian hip-hop and street music culture.