Odumodublvck Cautions Christian Youths Against Attacking Pastor Adeboye

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has strongly condemned the constant social media backlash directed at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

New Telegraph reports that Adeboye came under heavy fire on social media after he was reported to have said “Nigeria’s problems are spiritual”.

Reacting to the backlash against the man of GOD via his X page, Odumodublvck noted that Muslims don’t insult their clerics the way Christians do, noting that Pastor Adeboye deserves to be respected by Christian youths even by virtue of his age.

Odumodublvck wrote; “Pastor Adeboye never insulted no one on this app.

“You do not see Muslims come out to insult their clerics. Then later we complain that our religion is being stepped on.

“Even based on age age-wisea no fit follow una papa talk the way una dey follow Adeboye talk. And he senior una papa and mama.

“That’s why I never rated you n*ggas on this app. Una double standards choke.”