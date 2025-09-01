Odumodublvck Calls Out Headies Over Unfulfilled Car Gift

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has publicly accused the organisers of the Headies Awards of failing to fulfil their promise of gifting him a car.

New Telegraph recalls that the rapper clinched the Next Rated Artiste award at the 2025 edition of the Headies in April, a category traditionally accompanied by a brand-new car.

However, months after his victory, Odumodublvck claims the promised prize is yet to be delivered.

Taking to his social media page on Sunday, the “Declan Rice” crooner called out the organisers, questioning why the award’s full package has not been honoured.

The singer’s outburst has reignited conversations about the transparency and credibility of the popular award show.

It would be recalled that this isn’t the first time Odumodublvck has clashed with the Headies. During the ceremony earlier in the year, his acceptance speech was controversially cut short after his microphone was turned off mid-sentence.

Despite the disruption, the rapper refused to leave the stage until his mic was restored, earning loud cheers from fans as he finished his speech with bold declarations.

He told the audience that his success was proof that previous barriers in the industry had been broken, stating confidently, “The machine is coming.” Odumodublvck further encouraged young musicians never to be discouraged by critics, using his own journey as inspiration.

After the ceremony, the 31-year-old rapper shared more details on X, suggesting that his mic was deliberately muted because he mentioned the name of Jesus Christ. He wrote:

“I was talking about Jesus, and they tried to shut me down. I am a hundred per cent sure that if I were talking about His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, I would not have been cut off.

“I genuinely have no bad blood towards the Headies; rather, I am grateful they put my mic back on to spread the gospel. Jesus is King. He is before now and forever.”