Odumodublvck Biggest Rapper In Nigeria – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has claimed that Odumodublvck is currently the biggest rapper in Nigeria.

He made this known while discussing his upcoming album and lead single on the American podcast, “The Baller Alert Show.

According to him, his next album will arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

He also revealed that he would be releasing another lead single titled ‘Funds’ featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, soon.

He said: “I will be releasing my new album next year. I’m trying to make real African records. I have another lead single coming out soon titled ‘Funds.’

“It’s featuring the current biggest rapper in Nigeria, Odumodublvck, and Chike. Chike is the Bryson Tiller of Nigeria,”

