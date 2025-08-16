Odumodublvck Berates Those Chiding RCCG Over Donation

…says it’s not by force to serve the Lord

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, has addressed the backlash surrounding Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s recent call for select wealthy members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to contribute ₦1 billion each towards church projects.

The rapper wrote on X, “If I had a billion naira to contribute to the RCCG, I will do it and even more. It is not by force to serve the Lord, they did not say if you do not drop N1bn you will not enter heaven.

“As for me and my household, we will continue to support the work of Christ shamelessly. No matter what you people throw at us, you are just fulfilling the scriptures. God bless you.”

In another post, Odumodublvck criticised what he viewed as the growing culture of mocking financial support for the church.

“We have made it a norm to desecrate the idea of supporting the church. Shey na holy spirit dey fuel the gen? Na holy spirit go pay for logistics for evangelism? The church needs money, so much money than the average business.

“Do you have an idea of the number of people your priest or local pastor supports? After church, you and your family just go to Mr. Biggs and have a nice weekend. You should be thankful you are not amongst th–ose who have to wait behind to get small handouts from the pastor,” he said.