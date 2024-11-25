Odumeje Warns Overzealous Fans To Stop Filming Him In Public

Share

Popular clergyman, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje has issued a stern warning to overzealous fans who film him whenever they see him in public.

The Pastor who gave this warning while speaking with his members during service cautioned people not to video and take any photos of him when they see him.

According to him, he is not a celebrity, but a prophet, noting that he is uncomfortable with the act.

Odumeje also warned that he would break the phones of anyone he catches videoing him.

He said: “Stop videoing me when you see me on the road. I am not a celebrity; I am a prophet. I am more dangerous. I will scatter that phone in spiritual.”

Reaction trailing this post:

Bah zidane asked: “Who’s is videoing you ”

user2052379876514 wrote: “who dey give Odumeje diz beat abeg ”

OLIVERFIRSTSON.PHONES wrote: “Please if you bought a phone from me and you used the phone to video Odumeje. Your phone, no warranty for you oooo .”

IFYBOBOSKY vowed: “Odumeje when I saw u I must video u”

Luqman gilmore wrote: “Why una dey use my Odumeje vido ”

Milchi777 said: “I beg no scatter my phone ooo, because na ur videos dey give me joy ooo”

