Odumeje Challenges Fellow Pastors To Miracle Contest

Controversial Anambra-based cleric, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, widely known as Prophet Odumeje, has sparked a new wave of debate after openly challenging fellow pastors to a public miracle contest.

Addressing his congregation, the outspoken preacher declared himself ‘the greatest pastor in the world,’ insisting that no other spiritual leader matches his abilities or supernatural strength.

Odumeje, known for his dramatic style and bold proclamations, said he possesses extraordinary powers, some of which he has not even deployed.

He urged any pastor who doubts his superiority to step forward for what he described as a spiritual showdown.

“All the pastors in the world know that I am the greatest. Nobody reaches me,” he proclaimed during the service.

“If you say I am not greater than you, come out for a challenge. Come out, let us do miracles. I have extra power for the competition. I have extra power for ‘in case of necessity’.”

His remarks have since generated reactions across social media, with many questioning his assertions and the intent behind the challenge.