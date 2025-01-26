Odumeje Boasts Over His Church Miracles

Popular Nigerian cleric, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje has boasted of his church miracles.
According to the man of God, he’s the greatest miracle worker as he claims that his church does the most authentic miracles.
Odumeje who spoke on Sunday in a viral video shared on social media said there’s no other church in Nigeria that matches his in terms of miracles.
He also noted that no church dared speak against him because he would storm the said church.
Odumeje said in Igbo; “There’s no church on this earth that does the miracle that I am doing, if there is any they should post it.
“There’s no great church in Nigeria that speaks against me. If they try it I come to your church and use slap to design your face on that altar.
“All of them know me. I have never done anything fake.”
Reactions trailing this post;
@Paull said: “The truth is that none of them is graduates”
@Eljoe wrote: “I don’t understand Igbo, but when Indaboski speaks, I understood everything he said.”
@Onyibeto Obasi Obasi stated: “Jesus teaches about heaven, not miracle boss”
@jideoforlivinus remarked: “Emeka’s intervention has lasted so much he is saying the truth”
@user93362929852214 commented: “Odumeje, if proper care is not taken, that your charm you use to do that your miracle will disappoint you one day”
