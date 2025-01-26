Odumeje Boasts Over His Church Miracles

He also noted that no church dared speak against him because he would storm the said church.

Odumeje said in Igbo; “There’s no church on this earth that does the miracle that I am doing, if there is any they should post it.

“There’s no great church in Nigeria that speaks against me. If they try it I come to your church and use slap to design your face on that altar.

“All of them know me. I have never done anything fake.”

Reactions trailing this post;

@Paull said: “The truth is that none of them is graduates”

@Eljoe wrote: “I don’t understand Igbo, but when Indaboski speaks, I understood everything he said.”

@Onyibeto Obasi Obasi stated: “Jesus teaches about heaven, not miracle boss”

@jideoforlivinus remarked: “Emeka’s intervention has lasted so much he is saying the truth”

@user93362929852214 commented: “Odumeje, if proper care is not taken, that your charm you use to do that your miracle will disappoint you one day”

