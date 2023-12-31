Odukoya: How Flight Delays, Cancellations Can Be Mitigated

The Chief Operating Of- ficer (COO) of Bi-Courtney Aviation, Mrs. Tosan Duncan Odukoya, who has defended airlines operators that have come under heavy criticism over incessant flight delays and cancellations, said airlines take precautionary safety measures, which at times lead to situations where flight is delayed or cancelled.

She also argued that it was unfair to describe a passenger as unruly, saying that no air traveller leaves home with the mindset of becoming unruly at the terminal.

Speaking to New Telegraph at the weekend, Odukoya said, in all, BASL worked with the airlines and other stakeholders to ensure a passenger is not pushed to the point he becomes unruly, hence, BASL is proactive, not reactive, ensuring frustration and fracas do not arise at the terminal.

She noted that the natural factor of weather and circumstances that lead to the skies being shut could cause delays and cancellations.

According to her, “remember that we are dealing with weather, we are dealing with systems where the skies could be shut for one reason or another, and it’s not just the airline’s fault; very unfair for us to think that way.

“We must think safety, we must think security, we must think customer service when it comes to these things, it is not always the airline that is at fault, no.

There are other factors so we need to be able to categorise what sort of a delay it is; is it a creeping delay, is it a sudden delay, is it something that’s going to be a night stop or are we talking of over two hours, over four hours, there are different categories.”

However, she said that BASL had put a system in place to avoid fracas arising from delays and cancellations, noting that no passenger leaves his or her home with the intention of being unruly. “It’s not fair to say they (passengers) are unruly, let’s be realistic.

You know me and my passengers; my passengers cannot do any bad in my eyes but at the same time when you lead and there’s a situation that leads to what I call frustration and fracas, when there is a situation where they (the passengers) are not being communicated with properly, where there’s a situation where they are not being updated properly or a situation where they feel neglected; listen to no passenger wants to get into an airplane that’s not safe or go to a destination that is not safe. Do you understand? So every passenger I’ve always said is reasonable to a point.

“So what are we doing to de- escalate situations, what are we doing to manage conflict, what are we doing to negotiate, what are we doing to give them communication and a heads up? That is what we have to ask ourselves. “We said to ourselves; what are we doing about ensuring that the customer does not get to a point where he becomes unruly? Nobody gets up from their house, leaves their house, or comes here to become unruly.

“We saw on the international scene just a few days ago with a sporting situation with football where the President of the whole football federation got onto the tarmac, I call it tarmac because I’m a tarmac person, he got out to the football pitch and some fracas occurred.

When he was interviewed he said I never went onto that football pitch to slap the referee. Can you imagine? “That was something that helped me to understand where we are when it comes to how we are dealing with the situation that leads up to making a passenger unruly; that’s where we have to step in instead of trying to be reactive.

Let us be proactive, that’s what we’ve got to do. So we’re doing a lot.” Continuing, the BASL COO described the terminal as the finest in hospitality, not condoning or giving room to any form of insecurity but focused on the wellbeing of the passengers.