Odugbemi’s key initiatives for new minister, Hannatu Musawa

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, television producer, writer, and the founder/executive producer of Zuri24 Media, a content production company in Lagos, Femi Odugbemi, has described the decision to reconfigure the Ministry of Arts and Culture to now be known as the Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, as groundbreaking move that suggests a more robust understanding of the possibilities and potential of Nigeria’s creative industries. He noted that as a first step towards repositioning the arts and culture sector, there is need to conduct an indepth assessment of the current state of the creative industries in Nigeria.

Odugbemi stated this in a statement titled “Key initiatives for the new Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy”, and suggesting some few immediate steps that the new Minister, Hannatu Musawa, should consider prioritising. The statement which was made available to New Telegraph, read in part: “In a groundbreaking move the administration of President Bola Tinubu announced a decision to reconfigure the Ministry of Arts and Culture to now be known as the Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. I hope the change fundamentally goes beyond nomenclature. It suggests a more robust understanding of the possibilities and potential of Nigeria’s creative industries – a sector encompassing the visual and performing arts, literature, films, broadcasting, photography, fashion and so much more. As the new Minister takes the reins, the imperative of building an agenda to propel this industry forward with a few quick wins suggests a few immediate steps that I hope our new Minister might consider prioritising.”

The steps include Comprehensive Sector Assessment; Creative Economy Ecosystem Development; Access to Funding; Intellectual Property Protection; Cultural Diplomacy; Skills Enhancement and Training; and Cultural Preservation. He also stressed the need for digital transformation, collaboration with other ministries, and research and data analytics. According to Odugbemi, the first step is to conduct an in-depth assess ment of the current state of the creative industries in Nigeria. This assessment, he suggests, “should delve into areas such as market dynamics, existing infrastructure, talent pool, c h a l l e n g e s faced by artists, and potential growth areas. Such a thorough understanding will guide the development of a tailored and effective agenda.” For him, building a thriving creative economy “requires a supportive ecosystem. The Minister must collaborate w i t h stakeholders to establish incubators, co-working spaces, and innovation hubs specifically designed for artists, writers, filmmakers, and other creative professionals. This nurturing environment will foster collaboration, skill development, and innovation.”

Access to funding

A major challenge for artists and creatives is access to funding. The Ministry should explore partnerships with financial institutions and venture capital firms to create funding opportunities and investment mechanisms tailored to the needs of different areas of the creative sector. The Bank of Industry loan portfolio and the Central Bank support funds for the creative industry needs to be expanded towards building creative industry infrastructure across the country.

Intellectual property protection

Protecting intellectual property is pivotal in incentivizing creativity and innovation. The Minister should work towards streamlining and reinforcing intellectual property rights, making it easier for artists to safeguard their creations and encouraging them to invest in their craft without fear of plagiarism or theft. Beyond piracy, how can we explore technology to advance and expand income streams for intellectual property rights owners.

Cultural diplomacy

The creative industries can be powerful tools for cultural diplomacy. The Minister should initiate cultural exchange programs, artistic collaborations, and participation in international festivals and exhibitions. This will not only showcase Nigeria’s cultural richness but also foster diplomatic ties and attract global attention. Our embassies and missions abroad need cultural officers active in their country of assignment in promoting Nigeria’s cultural identity and products – our art, literature, films and our music need to be showcased globally with a clear intentional protocol and strategy. Locally one of the most interesting things is how little the cultural products of our country is ‘celebrated’ and showcased in the highest state institutions and spaces in Nigeria. The White House in America regularly hosts film premieres, jazz music concerts, art exhibitions, and the best works of America’s best artistes are celebrated with national recognitions by the President. How much access does the cultural products of Nigeria have to our Aso rock? State events should feature a rotation of our best art and artists. Not just official performances troupes but a curated selection of the best of the best of our creative art and artistes. The lawns of Aso rock should hosts music concerts, poetry and theatre performances. We need to de-militarize that space by making it the people’s house. As much as politicians know it’s nooks and corners, our art and cultural products should also be everywhere in that house so that the politicians are also constantly reminded of the diversity, history and beauty of this magnificent nation.

Skills enhancement and training

Investing in human capital is paramount. The Minister should collaborate with educational institutions and industry experts to design training programs that equip artists with the skills needed to navigate both the creative and business aspects of their fields.

Digital transformation

Embracing digital platforms and technologies is a necessity in the modern creative landscape. The Minister should champion digital literacy programs, facilitate online distribution of creative content, and encourage the use of digital tools for marketing and audience engagement.

Cultural Preservation

While looking to the future, the Minister must also ensure the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage. Initiatives to document, archive, and revive traditional art forms, languages, and practices should be integrated into the agenda.

Collaboration with Other Ministries

Creative industries intersect with various sectors, including tourism, education, and technology. The Minister should collaborate with other ministries to develop synergistic initiatives that leverage the strengths of each sector to propel the creative economy forward.

Research and data analytics

Evidence-based decision-making is crucial. The Minister should establish research initiatives to gather data on the economic contributions of the creative industries, audience preferences, and emerging trends. This data will serve as a foundation for informed policies and strategies. The birth of the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy marks a pivotal moment for a nascent but vital industry for Nigeria’s army of creative talents. By embarking on a comprehensive sector assessment, ecosystem development, funding access, and strategic partnerships, the new Minister can lay the groundwork for an industry that not only fuels economic growth but also nurtures the nation’s identity and cultural expression. It’s a great opportunity to chart a more dynamic course and set the stage for a prosperous creative economy that reflects the true essence of Nigeria’s artistic soul.