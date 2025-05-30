Odugbemi Returns As Emmy Awards Juror For Fifth Consecutive Year

Share

Nigerian filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi, has been selected as one of the judges for the 2025 International Emmy Awards. The International Emmy Awards ceremony is an annual event that celebrates outstanding achievements in the global television industry.

In a recent post, Odugbemi disclosed that he served as a juror for the first phase of the award, making it his fifth consecutive time taking part in the judging process.

He said the experience continues to expose him to diverse creative works and outstanding talents from across the world. “Honored to serve once again as a juror for the 1st phase of the 2025 International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences,” the post reads.

“It’s my 5th time judging, and every round is a masterclass in global storytelling. “Always inspired by the incredible talent shaping television globally.” Odugbemi has served as a juror for the International Emmys seven times, including in 2025.

His participation spans the years 2011, 2025, and consistently from 2021 to 2025—marking five consecutive appearances in recent years. Born on May 24, 1963, Odugbemi is a writer, filmmaker, television producer, and the founder and executive producer of Zuri24 Media, a content production company in Lagos.

He was the head judge for the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) for five years: 2012 to 2014, 2019 and 2023; head judge of the Uganda Film Festival Awards for three years: 2014 to 2016 and a juror in the Johannesburg International Film Festival and a juror and mentor of the Netflix/UNESCO African Folktales Reimagined project. Odugbemi is also an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar Awards) voting member.

