Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and industry curator, Femi Odugbemi, has described Nigerian films as “Cultural superpowers,” noting that Nollywood has already secured a strong foothold on the global entertainment map.

Speaking during an industry panel session on the future of Nigerian filmmaking in the digital era, Odugbemi said the industry’s ability to connect with diverse cultures around the world is proof of its growing influence.

“I think Nigerian films are cultural superpowers because if it is just about connecting with other cultures, we are already there,” he said.

“What we need is to build on what we have achieved so far to attract further collaborations and sustain a strong, viable industry,” he added.

He stressed that while Nigerian creatives continue to push boundaries, government support remains crucial for expanding the country’s cinematic footprint.

Odugbemi urged authorities to create intentional cultural platforms abroad—similar to France’s Alliance Française and Germany’s Goethe-Institut—to promote Nigerian films and cultural expression in foreign countries.

According to him, such structures would not only strengthen Nigeria’s soft power but also open new opportunities for filmmakers globally.

Odugbemi, celebrated for his contributions to film, television, and documentary storytelling, continues to be regarded as one of the key figures championing Nigerian culture on the world stage.