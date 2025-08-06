Oduduwa Varsity Alumni Hosts Maiden Award Ceremony

The Oduduwa University Ipetumodu Alumni Association (OUIAA) has marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history with the successful event of its Maiden Alumni Award Ceremony.

Tagged “Legends And Leaders: Bridging Generations at OUI, the award was held on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the university campus in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The celebratory event, which ran between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM, brought together distinguished alumni, current students, staff, and guests to recognise and reward outstanding achievements across academia, innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship, and service.

The ceremony was a highlight of the First OUIAA Week and demonstrated the Association’s commitment to fostering a strong and enduring relationship between the university, its graduates, and future alumni.

The award ceremony featured several categories across three key groups— staff, alumni, and students —as well as a prestigious ‘Pillar of Legacy Award’ presented to individuals whose contributions to the university community are deemed invaluable. These award categories and their honorees are highlighted below:

Representing Otunba Amao at the event, Mrs Tolulope Okiemute, a member of the Board of Trustees, delivered a heartfelt speech, commending the university’s leadership and expressing gratitude to stakeholders for supporting the event’s vision.

She applauded the dedication of the Alumni Executive Council led by Marvellous Ayodele, and extended motivational words to current students, encouraging them to uphold the values of excellence and integrity.

“This initiative is a testament to our community’s commitment to excellence… Let your character be your hallmark,” she emphasised.

In his official remarks, Ayodele, President of the OUIAA, described the ceremony as “a bold step in institutionalising a culture of recognition, pride, and legacy.

“The idea behind this award is not just to honour the exceptional but to remind our community that excellence is timeless, and service leaves footprints,” Ayodele said.

“It was time to institutionalise a moment where those who have gone ahead return to pull others up, and where students can see in real time what it means to live a life of impact.”

In a short interview conducted immediately after the event ended, Fagbohun Deborah Itunuoluwa, recipient of the ‘Rising Star in STEM Award’, shared her surprise and gratitude: “I feel great, I’m happy; I didn’t think I was going to win, but eventually did, so I’m thankful.”

Similarly, another recipient, Adewale Ayomide Emmanuel, awarded ‘Innovator of the Year’, reflected on his journey during the interview and expressed immense gratitude for everyone who has supported him from Day one in school.

He said: “I feel great, I feel good. I was nominated for two awards… and I’m glad I got one at least. Thank you to everyone who has supported me since the 100 level.”

The OUIAA Maiden Award Ceremony was able to achieve its core purpose by ensuring that the tone is set for future engagements that aim to uplift and celebrate the achievements of Oduduwa University’s community, both far and near.

“With a firm focus on building legacy, fostering mentorship, and inspiring service, the Association continues to shape a future that reflects the institution’s motto: Knowledge and Culture.

More than an event, the Maiden Alumni Award Ceremony has been described as the foundation of an annual tradition that not only celebrates excellence but motivates it.

By showcasing stories of impact, the OUIAA aims to inspire a legacy culture among students and alumni that reflects the university’s motto: Knowledge and Culture.

“This is just the beginning,” added the OUIAA president. “We are committed to building a future where every student, alumnus, and staff member feels seen, valued, and challenged to become more.”