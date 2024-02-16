Oduala: Youths Should Be Encouraged to Be Part of Agric Workforce

Taiwo Oduala, President of Oduataj Farms and Co-Founder of Oduataj Agricultural Foundation, in this interview with Tunde Sulaiman, speaks on how the government could harness the potential and grow the agricultural sector

Based on your knowledge as an international farmer, what is your assessment of the agricultural sector in Nigeria?

The agricultural sector in Nigeria needs some level of education and support from government agencies, NGOs and individuals who are active or interested parties. The sector also needs improvement in the use of technological machinery and tools, awareness campaigns on current trends, improvements and innovations in the field. Statistics have shown that farmers who are encouraged to learn about the new technological advancements in the agricultural sector tend to do a lot more as compared to those who don’t. Agriculture has gone past the usual hoe and cutlass method. It has diversified in many ways that tourists come to visit for the sole purpose of learning and observing. Hence, our local farmers are encouraged to harness these new innovations in the sector. The sector still has a long way to go such as the advancement in greenhouse and its improvements in the agricultural sector. A greenhouse is an enclosed structure or environment where crops are grown. A greenhouse protects crops from pests, diseases and adverse climatic conditions.

Nigeria needs to incorporate this into her agricultural sector for remarkable improvements. Another aspect where Nigeria needs improvement is the aspect of agritourism. This is a form of commercial enterprise that links agricultural production and/or processing with tourism to attract visitors to a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business to entertain or educate the visitors while generating income for the farm, ranch, or business owner. This advancement in agriculture will bring in tourists and generate income for our local farmers.

How else do you think the government can harness the potential, and further grow the agricultural sector?

Farmers need a lot more funds to keep the process going. The government needs to provide interest-free or subsidised loans for these farmers especially because agriculture is a source of “new oil money” since the government can no longer fund the country’s needs by relying solely on petroleum products. We have the land, good soil, good weather, and manpower. We have the requirements that could make agriculture favour- able for us. Also, young individuals need to be encouraged to be a part of the agricultural workforce and sector by the introduction of incentives, loans and grants for individuals in this field. These incentives would be a form of attraction for them to take up a career in agriculture. The government can also look into structures like giving a form of scholarships. It could be 100 percent, 50 per cent etc., to individuals or a group of people who are taking up agriculture as a field of study.

In this way, they’ll be encouraging them by cutting down the cost of education in these fields. They should encourage and bring back school clubs like the Young Farmers Club and so on which would educate the younger, letting people see the benefits and advantages of being a farmer. When we talk about a farmer, the young Nigerian would imagine an old man with a cutlass and hole, going to the farm to plant or harvest some crops in the morning and wearing worn clothes but agriculture has gone past this. And so, the government needs to create some level of awareness and incentives which will attract the young into agriculture. The government can also give out lands on lease or a purchasing plan where people can come and farm as individuals or a group of farmers at a pocket-friendly rate. They could also practice cooperative farming, where a farm is run in cooperation with others in the purchasing and using of machinery, stock, etc., and in the marketing of produce through its own institutions, this is a very convenient way for farmers to own their produce and make profits.

The commercial farming industry is generally capital-intensive where eight plots of land, at the very least, might be required. A lot of people cannot afford this so the government can come up with government-reserved farmer states and areas where farmers can farm for a length of time, maybe every year, planting and harvesting on the given plot[s]. These farmers need loans to keep the processes going and remain productive year in and year out. The government needs to come up with measures to curb incidents where non-farmers are masked as farmers for the sole purpose of getting loans and incentives that are meant strictly for those in the agricultural industry.

Are you now advocating for the return of Young Farmers Club in schools to encourage and get more youths interested?

Having to involve the youth in a business is the best way to ensure the success of that industry. A lot of youths are now going into entertainment, and a lot of youth are coming up with different comedy skits which they make some money from. They find that this comedy skit makes business profitable, and accessible. In other words, making the agricultural industry accessible, profitable and exciting could be a means to lure the youths into this industry just like we used to do at the young farmers’ club that used to be very active and interactive back in the day. Stu- dents used to come together to plant their seeds, nurse them to maturity and then harvest them. This used to be so much fun and so many pupils used to look forward to Friday club days