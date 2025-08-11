Oduala Commends Philanthropists For Helping Less Privileged

US-based film director, Taiwo Oduala, on Monday hailed the inspiring work of philanthropists and corporate bodies, who are making a tangible difference in the lives of the less privileged through their selfless humanitarian services.

Oduala gave this commendation while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Lokoja.

The Nigerian-born film director, who hosts the Afro Awards in Los Angeles, America, said life is all about service to God and humanity, no matter how low or highly placed in society.

He said that the love for mankind that some individuals and organisations are displaying across the globe gave birth to the Afro Awards four years ago.

The founder and executive producer of the Afro Awards said the awards were solely aimed at recognising and honouring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional humanitarian excellence in various fields.

“The first event was held on Nov. 6, 2022, at Regal La Live, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, California and hopefully by Oct. 24, we shall be holding the 4th edition of the award.”

“The Afro Awards has hosted and honoured over 5,000 individuals since its inception, recognising their contributions to humanitarianism and philanthropy in American and African communities alike,” he said.

According to him, the 2025 event promises an unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour, and powerful recognition of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to humanity, leadership, arts, entertainment, and global excellence.

“AFRO Awards is an international celebration dedicated to honouring the achievements of individuals and organisations that exemplify humanitarian values and excellence in their respective fields.

“Looking at the past honorees, including global icons, philanthropists, and change-makers, we believe the AFRO awards will continue to stand as a symbol of unity, inspiration, and cultural pride,” he added.