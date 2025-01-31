Odu’a Investment Driving SW Economic Growth – Ashiru

Share

The Group Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to driving economic growth in Southwest Nigeria, describing it as a “Beacon of economic development” in the region.

Speaking at a media parley held at Cocoa House, Ibadan, Ashiru highlighted OICL’s remarkable transformation, emphasizing its role in fostering corporate excellence, regional development, and investment opportunities.

He noted that the company, established in 1975, has continually demonstrated resilience and adaptability, ensuring sustainable economic impact.

“OICL has consistently delivered unbroken dividend payments to our shareholder states for 11 consecutive years, alongside significant increases in revenue and profit before tax. This is a testament to our strategic initiatives and leadership dedication,” Ashiru said.

He said OICL’s transformation is anchored on its five-year strategic plan, SRC 2025 (Sweat, Revive, and Create), which aims to optimize existing assets, revamp struggling businesses, and create new ventures in line with Nigeria’s economic direction.

The company has expanded its operations into key sectors, including agribusiness, oil and gas, real estate, hospitality, digital technology, and healthcare. Notably, OICL was recently upgraded to an “A+” credit rating by Agusto & Co., reflecting its strong financial performance and corporate governance standards.

Speaking on the development in Education and Technology, Ashiru said through the Odu’a Investment Foundation, the company launched the Digital Education for Innovation and Economic Development (DEFINED) project to promote digital literacy in primary and secondary schools across Southwest Nigeria.

“The initiative includes the Byte Busters after-school coding club, which has enrolled over 1,000 students and aims to expand across the region’s 137 local government areas.

Speaking on hospitality, he maintained that OICL is remodelling its hotels, including the Premier Hotel in Ibadan, Lagos Airport Hotel, and Lafia Hotel. Premier Hotel is undergoing a major redevelopment to double its room capacity and establish it as a top destination for meetings and conferences. Lagos Airport Hotel is also set to be transformed into a multi-use commercial and entertainment hub.

In real estate, Ashiru disclosed that the company has restructured its real estate portfolio, placing property management under Wemabod Limited, now one of Nigeria’s largest property firms. Key projects such as Westlink-Iconic Villa (Ibadan), Westlink Aurora (Ikeja GRA), and Sugarland Lekki are expected to be completed in 2025.

He maintained that OICL is securing funding for the BITA Marginal Oil Field’s development and exploring partnerships in the electricity sector to enhance energy access in Southwest Nigeria.

“In collaboration with Iwosan, OICL is supporting the development of a Medical Park to provide world-class healthcare services and reduce medical tourism.

Also, the iconic Cocoa House, which marks its 60th anniversary this year, is undergoing modernization under Project Enhance, including renovations to key areas such as the 21st floor, reception, and car park”.

Looking ahead, Ashiru emphasized OICL’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth. “The actions we take today will serve as the foundation for a more prosperous and dynamic future for OICL and the entire Southwest region,” he stated

