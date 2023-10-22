Odu’a Foundation To Launch ‘DEFINED’ Project To Boost Education In S/West

Odu’a Investment Foundation (OIF), a non-profit-making arm of Odu’a Investment Company Limited will on Tuesday launch one of its intervention projects tagged: Digital Education for Innovation and Economic Development (DEFINED).

DEFINED which is an initiative, deliberately conceptualized to up-skill the South West youths towards the digital revolution, will according to Victor Ayetoro, Head, Branding & Communication, Odu’a Investment, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, hold at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, “poised to spearhead digital capacity development among our youths, the DEFINED Project will enhance transformative entrepreneurship and employment opportunities across Southwest Nigeria.

“It will activate a digital education revolution by developing a comprehensive curriculum spanning the first 12 years of education, which will align with the Nigerian educational system.

“This curriculum will seamlessly integrate digital skills and technologies across subjects, ensuring that youths are equipped with relevant knowledge and practical experience from their formative stage in life”.

The release further stated that “the project will take digital skills to all the 137 local government areas of the South-West states of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos.

‘The strategic processes to implement and sustain the project, involve the development of comprehensive curricula, establishing coding clubs, organizing coding competitions and setting up innovation hubs.

“Our key drive is to create a thriving ecosystem that will promote innovation, economic growth and sustainable development in the region. The launch of the project which will be a hybrid session will involve physical and Zoom participation of secondary school students across the six South-West states.

“The initiative is the beginning of a new era of digital revolution for Southwest region and Nigeria at large”, Ayetoro said.