Odoh Reacts To Dismissal As Unizik Vice Chancellor

The newly appointed former Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Anambra State, Benard Odoh has faulted the decision of President Bola Tinubu-led administration to sack him.

Odoh who made this remark in an interview on Thursday said since he was not appointed as Vice-Chancellor through a press release, he cannot be removed through a press release.

New Telegraph recalls that on Wednesday, November 20, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education dissolved the governing council of the university and sacked the institution’s vice-chancellor and registrar.

Reacting to the development, Odoh claimed he is qualified to occupy the position of vice-chancellor of UNIZIK, adding that his appointment followed due process.

Odoh said the case against his appointment is before the federal high court in Abuja and an industrial court.

He added that Tinubu and the Education Minister, Tunji Alausa, should have waited for the verdict of the courts before booting him out.

He further said by leaving the university without a vice-chancellor, governing council, and registrar, Tinubu has fomented a crisis in UNIZIK.

“I’m qualified for this position. Three assessors assessed me. I became a professor on October 1, 2015,”

“I applied for the position and was appointed. I’m not imposing myself on the institution. But the issue of not being a professor is all lies. People paid to remove my records from a university

“The minister jumped the gun. The court has not ruled on this matter. I cannot be removed through a press release.

“There was no panel of inquiry. I was not appointed through a press release. The visitor (Tinubu) has not invited me to hear my side of the story.” He stated

