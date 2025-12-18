Ododo’s Executive Proclamation Not State Of Emergency-aide

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo has clarified that his recent Executive Proclamation on security protocols in the state is not a declaration of a state of emergency but a set of necessary measures to enhance the security architecture to crackdown on criminals in all parts of the state.

The Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, who on behalf of the governor, explained that the proclamation is a lawful constitutional measure aimed at strengthening security coordination and protecting lives and property across the state.

Ododo emphasized that it is within his powers as the Chief Security Officer of the state under Section 14 subsection 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He noted that the proclamation seeks to enhance collaboration among security agencies without suspending constitutional rights or declaring a state of emergency.

The governor said the measures include verification of security operatives, mandatory identification checks, and prosecution of anyone aiding or abetting criminal elements such as bandits and terrorists.

He also clarified that the proclamation aims to curb the rise of fake security personnel and improve the overall security architecture of the state.