Ododo’s Aides Enumerate One-Year Achievements, Solicit Support

Share

The Kogi East Forum of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) has enumerated Governor Ahmed Ododo’s numerous achievements in one year and solicited support for him to deliver more dividends of democracy.

The forum’s chairman, Dr Aminu Atabo, who briefed newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, highlighted some of the achievements to include improved security, infrastructural development, and regular payment of salaries, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Ododo would be one year in office on Monday, having succeeded former governor Yahaya Bello on January 27, 2024.

Atabo said the governor’s style of handling security issues, crimes, and criminal elements has reduced insecurity and criminality to the barest minimum.

He said: “Ododo took the issue of securing the lives and properties of Kogi residents and travellers from other parts of this country plying through our state with seriousness.

Share

Please follow and like us: