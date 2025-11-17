Ododo Warns Residents Against Being Used By Politicians

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has cautioned residents against being used by politicians to malign others or engage in actions capable of causing Ododo gave the warning yesterday in Lokoja while reacting to a purported social media post by one Joy Sadiq, popularly known as “Mama Kogi,” alleging strained relationship between former governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and President Bola Tinubu.

Sadiq was alleged to have made a post on social media accusing President Tinubu of abandoning and persecuting Bello, despite his contributions to the president’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

She was reportedly arrested on Saturday and is currently being investigated over the remarks.

Ododo said: “As citizens you shouldn’t allow yourselves to be used by selfish and destructive politicians who think only of themselves. “If you do, you will be the ones to bear the consequences of such allegations.”

He urged parents and guardians to caution their children, especially as the 2027 elections draw near.