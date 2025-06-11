Ododo Warns Against Politicising Insecurity

Share

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo yesterday, warned against attempts by some politicians to politicise the security challenges of both the Federal and State Governments.

Ododo gave the warning in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja.

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to combating insecurity for the safety of Kogi residents and desired development.

He said: “This government is urging stakeholders to avoid spreading fear or politicising the state’s security challenges. “We, hereby, reaffirm our unwavering commitment to combating insecurity.

“Therefore, all residents, especially political actors and media stakeholders, should avoid spreading fear or politicising the state’s security challenges.

“Our administration is quietly but effectively recording progress in its fight against criminal elements, particularly kidnappers within the state.”

According to him, the gains recorded so far are not coincidental but resulted from well-planned strategies and deep institutional engagements, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of every resident of Kogi.

