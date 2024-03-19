New Telegraph

March 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Ododo Visited APC…

Ododo Visited APC Nat’l Chairman, Ganduje In Abuja

Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State, on Monday, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Ododo visited Ganduje alongside some of his aides and chieftains of the ruling party in Kogi.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting have not been released to the public.

See the photos of the meeting below.

Details later…

Tags:

Read Previous

SEARCH Asks Relevant Stakeholders To Help In Developing N/Delta
Read Next

Abuja: Wike Seeks Security Vote To Tackle Insecurity