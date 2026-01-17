Ododo Urges Politicians To Prioritise Service, Not Second Term Bid

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has called on politicians to prioritise the mandate given to them as elected officials and de-emphasise the idea of second term when their first term is still at early stage.

The governor stated this on Friday, while launching and unveiling the state 2026 Cashew Season and Unveiling Cashew Procurement Trade Policy 2025 in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said the mandate given to him to serve the people of the state as governor, has not reached its second year, but politicians are already stirring distraction and playing politics instead of concentrating on the mandate given to them.

He said the administration under his watch will not be distracted as he is busy justifying the mandate given to him as chief servant of the state by the people. The governor said the event marks a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural development, with a focus on boosting cashew production, processing, and export.

The policy, according to him, is aimed at providing a transparent framework for cashew trading, ensuring fair prices, quality assurance, and accountability. Ododo emphasised the state’s commitment to establishing cashew processing facilities, creating jobs, and increasing farmer earnings.

According to the governor, some of the key initiatives of the new policy include; distribution of 5 million hybrid cashew seedlings to farmers, establishment of cashew processing facilities to add value to the crop, strengthening market access, through organised trading platforms and access to affordable financing for farmers and agribusiness investors.