Ododo Unveils State-Of-The-Art Security Drones, Declares Zero Tolerance For Insecurity

…says we won’t surrender Kogi to terrorists

In a decisive move that further reinforces his administration’s uncompromising stance on security, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, yesterday unveiled two HP-20 State Asset Drones, describing the initiative as a critical step in sustaining peace and denying criminals any foothold in the state.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja, drew top military commanders, security stakeholders, and Government officials, marking another remarkable height in Ododo’s technology-driven security agenda.

Delivering his address at the event, Ododo said the HP-20 drones are equipped with advanced surveillance, monitoring, and rapid-response capabilities, enabling real-time intelligence gathering and precision-led security operations across difficult terrains.

He said: “These priority drones have advanced surveillance, monitoring, and response capabilities. “They can operate in difficult terrains, provide real-time intelligence, enable precision-led operations against terrorists, and offer early detection of suspicious movements.”

According to him, the deployment will significantly improve coordination among security agencies and allow faster, intelligence-driven deployment of forces across the state.

Ododo emphasized that the investment marks a major leap forward in strengthening Kogi State’s security architecture, stressing that his administration remains resolute in its determination to protect every community. He said: “Let me be very clear: this administration will not falter.

We will not surrender our communities. “We will not allow bandits or terrorists to take over any part of our land. The government must be in charge not bandits, not kidnappers.”

The governor affirmed that his government is fully prepared to confront and defeat all criminal elements operating within the state, warning that time is running out for those who threaten public peace.