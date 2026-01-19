Ododo To Terrorists, We Won’t Surrender Kogi To You

...vow never to negotiate with terrorists

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has assured the terrorist group in the State that his administration will make a hell of an environment for them, as he wont surrender the state to criminals

The Governor, who stated this on Monday while unveiling security drones procured by his government, stressed that the government will always be in charge, not terrorists and their sponsors.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve not to negotiate with any terrorists in the state, adding that Kogi state will always remain a nightmare for criminals

“Let me be very clear here: this administration will not submit to criminality. We have said it before, and we will say it again today, Kogi State will not negotiate with criminals.

“We will not surrender our communities. We will not allow bandits or terrorists to take over any part of our land.”

“Government must be in charge, not bandits, not kidnappers, not criminal sponsors. Our government is fully prepared to confront, attack, and defeat all criminal elements operating within our territory.”

“If any criminal group was in doubt about our determination, the unveiling of these drones should clear that doubt. To the criminals, I say this plainly: your time is running out.”

Ododo said Kogi State’s strategic location as the gateway between the North and the South makes security a serious responsibility.

“Our forests, borders, and movement corridors have in the past been targeted by criminal elements displaced from other regions. We studied these threats carefully, and we responded with action, not excuses.”

“Over the last two years, our administration has recorded clear achievements in the security sector. We have built a strong, intelligence-led security framework that combines technology, community participation, inter-agency cooperation, and political will.”

He posted that Kogi State stands as the most peaceful state in the North Central zone, and is determined to be the safest state in Nigeria.

*We strengthened grassroots intelligence by building security structures across all 239 political wards. We formally absorbed 2,752 Vigilante Service personnel into the civil service to improve welfare, discipline, and professionalism.

“We recruited and equipped hunters across the 21 local government areas to support operations in forests and hard-to-reach areas.”

“We have also sustained clearance operations in several flashpoints, reclaiming territories previously threatened by criminal elements.”

“We constructed and equipped a Quick Response Unit to ensure rapid deployment to security threats. We procured and distributed patrol vehicles, operational vans, thousands of motorcycles, bulletproof vests, helmets, communication gadgets, and other equipment to enhance mobility, safety, and effectiveness.

“Today’s unveiling of these drones builds on these efforts. It strengthens our ability to see threats early, respond faster, deny criminal territory, and protect our people better.”

“From our clearance operations and lawful interceptions, we have seen how criminals adapt, relocate, and regroup. That is why we are constantly upgrading our human and technical intelligence.

“Security is dynamic, and as criminals evolve, we will continue to stay ahead of them. The drones unveiled today will allow us to monitor forests, track movements, disrupt criminal supply routes, and neutralise threats before they mature.”

The governor, however, sympathised with families affected by criminal activities. “Our hearts are with you. Let me assure you that this government is in full control. We are determined, we are prepared and will secure every Kogi citizen,” he added.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said the occasion clearly demonstrates the commitment of Gov Ododo to complement federal efforts at addressing security challenges and safeguarding lives and properties in Kogi state.

“This occasion further demonstrates state readiness and professional magnanimity in boosting the operational capability of the Nigerian army,” added.