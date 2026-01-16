Ododo Tells Politicians: Prioritise Service, Not Second Term

…Unveils 2026 Cashew season

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has called on politicians to prioritise the mandate given to them as elected officials and deemphasise the idea of a second term when their first term is still at an early stage.

Governor Ododo stated this on Friday, while unveiling the state’s 2026 Cashew season and Cashew Procurement Trade Policy 2025 in Lokoja.

According to the Governor, the mandate given to him to serve the people of the state as governor has not reached its second year, but politicians are already stirring distraction and playing politics instead of concentrating on the mandate given to them.

He said the administration under his watch will not be distracted, as he is busy justifying the mandate given to him as Chief Servant of the state by the people.

The governor said the event marks a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural development, with a focus on boosting cashew production, processing, and export.

The policy, according to him, is aimed at providing a transparent framework for cashew trading, ensuring fair prices, quality assurance, and accountability.

Ododo emphasised the state’s commitment to establishing cashew processing facilities, creating jobs, and increasing farmer earnings.

Some of the key initiatives include: Distribution of 5 million hybrid cashew seedlings to farmers, Establishment of cashew processing facilities to add value to the crop, Strengthening market access, through organised trading platforms and Access to affordable financing for farmers and agribusiness investors

The governor urged stakeholders to work together to position Kogi State as a leading cashew hub in Nigeria and Africa.

“The policy is expected to benefit farmers, traders, and the local economy, aligning with the state’s vision of diversification, youth empowerment, and shared prosperity.

“These initiatives reflect our administration’s determined commitment to inclusive, grassroots-driven development, anchored on unlocking the enormous potential of our agricultural sector, particularly the cashew value chain, for economic diversification, job creation, export growth, and increased household incomes.”

“Cashew remains one of the most valuable and globally competitive tree crops, and Kogi State is naturally positioned to become a major player in this sector. We are blessed with the right soil, favourable climate, and hardworking people.”

“Our administration, therefore, sees cashew as a strategic economic asset and a pathway to rural prosperity, sustainable growth, and wealth creation. Cashew should do more for Logo’s economic growth.

“We have always had the trees. But we didn’t come up with the policies to turn Cashew into a game changer. Our administration will change the narrative.”