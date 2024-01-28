Ododo Sworn in as Kogi Gov

We Have Confidence He’ll Deliver, Says Shettima

Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo was yesterday inaugurated as the 5th civilian Governor of Kogi State, alongside his Deputy, Mr. Salifu Oyibo. The swearing-in ceremony, which was presided over by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Josiah Majebi, took place at the Muhammadu Buhari Square. Meanwhile, Ododo, in his inaugural speech, retained some key cabinet members of predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, aiming to continue and consolidate from the achievements of Bello. Mr. Folashade Arike, retains her position as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); former Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara also retained his office.

Other former commissioners, who made the new commissioner’s list, include, Mr Wemi Jones, Kinsley Fanwo, Abubakar Bashir, Asiwaju Asiru, Ozigi Salami Deedat, among others. Ododo noted that his administration would hit the ground running, by trans- forming the state into one of the economic hubs in the country. He further urged both foreign and local investors to come to the state and begin taping on the potential opportunities abound in the state.

The governor further assured the people of the state that under his administration, he would continue to encourage economic activities that would benefit the people of the state, as his administration would make the state more attractive to investors across the globe. “Our economy shall witness rapid growth. We are going to make Kogi State attractive to both foreign and local investors. “We must dig deep and roll up our sleeves to meet up and survive the global economic challenges facing us. The state will be more effective and our workers will be more productive”, he added.

The governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shattima; National Chairman Of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and many others for their roles in ensuring peaceful and credible governorship elections in the state. Other dignitaries at the occasion, include, former governor of the state, Idris Wada; governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Elder Leke Abejide, among others.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima expressed an absolute confidence of the Tinubu administration in Ododo, to deliver the dividends of good governance to the people of the state. Shettima gave this assurance yesterday at Ododo’s swearing-in in Lokoja. According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said the “change of baton from one progressive to another will not disrupt the dividends of good governance.

Kogi State remains bound by the ideals and promises of a unified council of leaders and the largest party in Africa, the All Progressives Congress (APC).” In his speech, the Vice President conveyed what he described as the heart- felt goodwill of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the people of Kogi State, saying the President had absolute confidence in Ododo as the new helmsman of the state. “The President remains committed to collaborating to optimise the vast potentials of Kogi State and bring to fruition the aspirations of its illustrious people.

“This historic day is not an orphan; it is born from a collection of sacrifices and an inventory of commitments to serve the people. This historic day is the ultimate demonstration of faith in Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, a man fit for the shoes he is about to step into”. For the outgone Gover- nor, Yahaya Bello, Shettima, who described him by his nicknames, “indefatigable White Lion, the people’s lion,” pointed out that the historic inauguration of Ododo as his successor “is an eloquent referendum on” Bello’s stewardship.