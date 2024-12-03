Ododo Presents N582.4bn 2025 Budget To Kogi Assembly

Share

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, on Tuesday, presented the recurrent and Capital budget of 582,404,119,489 for the 2025 fiscal year, to the state House of Assembly.

Governor Ododo while presenting a summary of the proposed budget on the floor of the State Assembly, said the recurrent expenditure amounts to N279,590,215,687 billion, representing 48.01 per cent, while capital expenditure is estimated at N302,813,903,802 billion, representing 51.99 per cent respectively.

He said the 2025 budget objective, is targeted at improving quality and functional education at all levels that would be accessible to citizens of the state.

Other objectives, according to Ododo are the improvement of the healthcare delivery system, food security, expand trade and commerce, agricultural and industrial activities, providing gainful employment, and improvement of road networks in urban and rural areas among others.

The governor who tagged the 2025 proposed budget as “Budget of Inclusive Development also noted that the budget will boost Internally Generated Revenue, Debt Repayment, Conducive Business Environment, Public-Private Partnership, Revenue Optimization and Project Completion.

While reviewing and appraising the 2024 budget tagged as “Budget of Consolidation and Continuity, Ododo revealed that the 2024 performance stood at 60.53 per cent, adding that the approved capital receipt was N21,514991154 billion out of which N163,391,493,644,68 billion was realised, representing 77.25 per cent as at the end of September 2024 respectively.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, it is now my pleasure to formally present to you the year 2025 Draft Budget,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Umar Aliyu Yusuf commended the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arm of the state.

The Speaker further assured the governor of the Assembly continuous working relationship, towards providing dividends to the people of the state

