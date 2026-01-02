Ododo Pledges Renewed Focus On Security, Devt In Kogi

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo has pledged continued focus on security, infrastructure and people-oriented development in the year 2026.

He made the pledge in his New Year greetings to residents yesterday in Lokoja.

The governor, who thanked citizens for their resilience in the face of challenges in the past year, highlighted the gains his administration recorded in security, education, healthcare, and empowerment. He attributed the progress to discipline, unity of purpose and the cooperation of citizens.

He said: “The New Year brings renewed hope, stronger resolve for better governance, policies boosting citizens’ welfare, and the state’s economy.

“We will deepen collaboration with security agencies and community stakeholders to keep our state safe and peaceful.” He emphasised that development only thrives in a peaceful and secured society and urged citizens to sustain unity, hard work and patriotism, rejecting division.