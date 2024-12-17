Ododo, Natasha To Grace Egbira Progressive Annual Lecture

Share

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduagha and other dignitaries are billed to attend the annual lecture of Egbira Progressive Elite, Area 10, Abuja to hold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Chairman Organising Committee, Dr. Isah Karkati, said the annual event which started some years ago by friends of the likes mind is to evaluate the challenges facing the Egbira people both at home and those in the diaspora with a view to addressing them.

He highlighted some of the successes they have recorded over the years, through the association.

While responding to questions from Journalists, Karkati said the association, would expand this year’s event to reflect on some of the positive developments that happened in the lives of sons and daughters of Egbira, especially the victory of Governor Ododo at the last election and subsequent confirmation by the Supreme Court.

According to him, “this event is celebrated every December 19 at the Cyprien Ekwensi’s Art and Culture Auditorium, Area 10, Abuja to discuss the challenges facing our society.

“It’s expected that every citizen of Egbira living in the Federal Capital Territory should find his way to the event and welcome our invited guests to the occasion.

