Ododo Mourns Veteran Journalist, Hajiya Salami

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo has mourned the passing of a veteran journalist and National Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI), Hajiya Rafatu Salami, who died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.

Ododo in his heartfelt condolence to members of her immediate family, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) the International Press Institute (IPI), and the management of Voice of Nigeria (VON), where she worked as an Assistant Director of Digital Media until her death prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for God to grant her family the fortitude to cope with the pain of the loss.

The statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on media Ismail Isah on Saturday reads, “As we mourn the passing of our sister and one of the outstanding female journalists in Nigeria.

“We are comforted by her legacy of remarkable achievements as a courageous professional and a caring mother as well as her compassion for humanity, unwavering integrity, and dedication to public service.

Salami, who hails from Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, died at the age of 55 and has been buried at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

