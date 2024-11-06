Ododo Mourns Passing Of COAS, Lagbaja

Share

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo has announced the passing of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday, November 6 by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo.

the statement reads, “The Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed shock over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, calling his demise ‘a huge loss to the country as a whole’.

“Governor Ododo said the departure of the gallant and brave Army Chief was particularly sad at a time the fight against insecurity in Nigeria had gathered momentum, noting that the late Gen. Lagbaja was a ‘fearless General, an indomitable fighter, a tactical genius and an uncompromising warrior who was determined to stamp out terrorism and banditry from Nigeria’.

“The Governor extends his heartfelt sympathies to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR; the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Military establishment, the government and people of Osun State and the family of the departed hero.

“He called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure that his dream of a secure and safe Nigeria does not die with him and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Share

Please follow and like us: