Ododo Mourns Ex-UniAbuja VC, Yaqub

Share

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo yesterday mourned the death of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. Nuhu Yaqub.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yaqub passed away on Saturday in Abuja at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

In a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday by his Media Aide, Ismaila Isah, Ododo described Yaqub’s death as a sad loss of one of Kogi State and Nigeria’s most influential voices.

According to the governor, Prof. Yaqub was known for speaking truth to power and opposing oppressive tendencies both in and out of public office.

Ododo extended his sympathies to the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ahmed MuhammedAnaje, the people of Kogi State, and the immediate family of the deceased.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of Yaqub’s soul and for Allah to grant his family the strength to bear the loss.

Born on March 3, 1951, in Okene, Kogi State, the late Prof. Nuhu Yaqub served as Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja from June 2004 to May 2009. He also served as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University from 2012 to 2017.

Share

Please follow and like us: