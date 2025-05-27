Ododo Mourns As Kogi Road Accident Claims 19

Share

Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo yesterday lamented the road accident that claimed the lives of 19 people, including five children.

Eight others were injured in the crash along the Lokoja-Obajana Road in the early hours of Monday. Ododo described the incident as a devastating loss, not only to the families of the victims but to the entire state, given the scale of the tragedy.

The governor lamented that the accident involving a Toyota Hummer bus and an articulated vehicle resulted from speeding above the driving limit, and wrongful overtaking,. Ododo said: “Losing 19 lives, including innocent children, in one accident is a tragedy for which words cannot fully express our grief.

“Our hearts are heavy and thoughts and prayers are with the families affected, and we must take urgent steps to prevent such sorrowful occurrences.

“Every life matters, and no journey is worth the risk of speeding.” Commending the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and police in rescuing the survivors, the governor condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in the state.

