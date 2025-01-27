Ododo Marks One Year In Office, Praises Kogi Youth

Share

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has commended the youth in the state for maintaining peaceful co-existence as he marks his first year anniversary in office.

The governor’s praise came during a road walk carnival organized by thousands of APC youth to celebrate his one-year milestone ¹.

Speaking through the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Ozigi Deedat, Governor Ododo attributed the peaceful atmosphere in the state to the conduct of the youth.

He urged them to continue promoting unity and upholding the values Kogi State is known for.

The state APC Youth Leader, Hon. Muhammed U Muhammed, led the carnival, which featured a road show in Lokoja, the state capital. Muhammed praised Governor Ododo’s achievements, particularly in human and capital development, within his first year in office.

“He noted that the governor has commenced full payment of salaries to local government workers and completed several unfinished projects.”

Muhammed reiterated the support and loyalty of Kogi State youth to Governor Ododo’s administration.

The event showcased the governor’s commitment to youth empowerment and his efforts to maintain peace and stability in the state.

“Under Governor Ododo’s leadership, Kogi State has witnessed significant developments in various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.”

“His administration has also prioritized youth empowerment and job creation, positioning Kogi State as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship,” he added.

