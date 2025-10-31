Ododo Inspects Massive Projects In Kabba-Bunu LGA

…Expresses satisfaction with quality of work

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, on Friday, inspected several ongoing and completed projects across Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

During the inspection, the governor urged citizens to take ownership of public facilities and infrastructure provided by the government, emphasising that such projects are meant to serve the people directly. He commended the contractors for the quality of work delivered across the local government area.

Ododo also commended President Bola Tinubu for his relentless efforts toward transforming Nigeria’s economy and ensuring improved resources for massive infrastructural development across the country.

He described President Tinubu as a leader who believes in consolidation and continuity, urging the people to continue supporting him.

“I thank a father, a leader, a president who believes in giving back to his people, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a man of the people, a leader who leads from the front and does not play politics with the lives of his citizens.

“I appreciate him for giving us the opportunity and resources to deliver these projects for our people,” Ododo stated.

He further noted that President Tinubu had urged sub-national governments to focus on projects that directly benefit their citizens, which aligns with his administration’s ongoing initiatives.

“Mr President said we must look back home, and that is exactly what we are doing. These projects were initiated under his vision of justice and development for the people. We are here to inspect the progress, and within the shortest possible time — before the end of this year, these projects will be commissioned,” he added.

Ododo reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the transformative development of Kogi State, stressing that his mandate is to serve humanity. He disclosed that about 90 to 95 per cent of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across the state would be completed and made operational before their official commissioning.

He also called on citizens to disregard the propaganda of individuals discouraging community engagement with government, explaining that such interaction helps identify pressing needs that can be addressed effectively.

The governor appreciated the people of the communities for their support and cooperation, urging them to continue working closely with traditional rulers and stakeholders while providing credible security intelligence to relevant authorities.

“Do not allow criminals to find shelter in your communities,” he charged.

At the Palace of the Obaro of Kabba, Governor Ododo highlighted that his visit to Kabba-Bunu LGA was not only to inspect ongoing projects but also to appreciate the traditional council for its steadfast support to his administration and the progress of Kogi State.

“We are here to assess the impact of ongoing government projects, particularly the ecological projects and developments at Kogi State University, Kabba, to ensure they meet the needs of our people. These projects reflect our determination to bring governance closer to the grassroots.

“Your Royal Majesty, no government can succeed without the cooperation of traditional institutions. You are the bridge between the government and the people, and your role in maintaining peace and security cannot be overstated,” he stated.

The governor acknowledged the challenges faced by some communities and assured that his administration would address them decisively.

The governor inspected several projects at Agbadu, Aiyegunle-Igun Bunu, Okebukun, and Kabba town, including nearly completed Primary Health Care Centres, a newly constructed Senior Secondary School, and other key infrastructure projects.

At the palace, the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty Oba Solomon Owoniyi, commended the governor for his tireless efforts toward ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He also appealed for urgent attention to the Kabba–Egbe–Ilorin Road, which is long overdue for rehabilitation.

Similarly, the Olu of Okebukun, His Royal Highness Oba Timothy Ige, thanked God for the governor’s visit to his community and applauded him for building on the legacies of the immediate past governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

He commended Ododo for ensuring that the projects are well implemented and for strengthening the state’s security architecture.